The More Empowered Women are, the Less Likely they’ll Work in Science & Tech

By: Clare Bruce

In nations like Australia, money is spent and programs are launched to try and close the gender gap in male-dominated industries, like science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

But a recent study has shown that the gender gap is even greater in countries famous for their focus on gender equality. It seems the more power women have to choose, the more likely they are to stay away from STEM, and choose humanities-related areas instead.

Journalist Ky Chow who has been investigating the research, said the study highlighted the difference between the subjects boys and girls prefer.

“This is based on data from almost half a million adolescents across 67 countries,” he said. “It definitely seems that boys’ academic strengths tend to be in science and maths whereas girls’ strengths tend to be in reading. This doesn’t mean girls are worse at maths and science than boys, but if you look at boys and ask what are they best at, it’s clear they do have areas they excel in.”