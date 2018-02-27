Eight Lessons to Learn From the Life of Billy Graham (1918-2018)

By: Sheridan Voysey

A college dropout farm boy from North Carolina finds faith, starts to preach, begins travelling the world, meets dictators, becomes a confidante to presidents, becomes a media entrepreneur, catalyses dozens of global ministries, and ends his days as the most influential and best-loved evangelist in history.

Such is the Billy Graham story.

After years of ill health, Billy Graham has died at the age of 99. Books have been written about his life and legacy. Whole countries and generations of Christian leaders have been shaped by his work. After reading his autobiography Just As I Am at a key moment in my own life, I jotted down these 8 lessons to take on board. They are eight of just so many more that could be listed.

1. Stay True to Your Calling

Billy Graham turned down a lucrative television hosting contract. He turned down Lyndon Johnson’s offer to run for the US presidency. For a short time he was the president of a Christian college until he realised it was a diverting him from his real calling: sharing the good news of Jesus to the world. There are many good things we could be doing. When God puts his finger on what that specifically is for us, do it.