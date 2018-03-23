When Clean Water is Just a Dream

By: Stephen O’Doherty

Papua New Guinea ranks among the world’s most disadvantaged nations when it comes to access to clean water.

In fact our near neighbour, granted it sovereignty by Australia in 1975, ranks among the bottom three countries in the latest report by NGO WaterAid.

The report, State of the World’s Water: The Water Gap, comes ahead of a review in July of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Goal 6 commits the nations of the world to work towards access to water and sanitation for everyone, everywhere by 2030.

The WaterAid report shows there is a big gap between the goal and the present reality. Currently 844,000 people globally are without access to water.