Christian Group Launched to Argue the Same Sex Marriage ‘Yes’ Case

By: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House

Christians for Marriage Equality has launched a campaign to argue the yes case in the upcoming marriage survey.

The group describes itself as “a national campaign bringing together churches, church organisations, ordained ministers and ordinary Christians who support civil marriage equality”.

The Very Reverend Dr Peter Catt is Dean of St. John’s Anglican Cathedral in Brisbane and one of the spokespeople for the campaign. In an interview with Open House, he argued that marriage has “evolved” to include same sex couples.

He said that while he respects traditional church teaching on marriage, it is not a view he holds.