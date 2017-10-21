By: Freedom for Faith

“Certainly there’s been an impact and an effect on what you can say,” says Canadian civil rights lawyer Albertos Polizogopoulos.

A clash of rights

Mr. Polizogopoulos’ practice specialises in the defence of charter freedoms – freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of association. He says that Canada’s last decade under a same-sex marriage definition has led to many more cases than anyone expected.

“What we’ve seen is there has been certain speech that has been censored or reprimanded, particularly if it’s been critical of same-sex marriage,” he says.

Mr. Polizogopoulos remembers religious and civil rights groups worried about a loss of freedom of speech prior to the change in law but, at the time, few people gave their concerns any credence.