Australian Cricket – All Balls but No Brain – What Were You Thinking?

By: Sam Chan

So … the Australian cricket team has been caught cheating. Tampering with the ball – with yellow (what were you thinking?) sandpaper – so that the ball swings in the air, making it unplayable for the South African batsmen.

Worse, was seeing Bancroft trying to hide the yellow (again, what were you thinking?) sandpaper down his underpants when caught by the umpires and hundreds of TV cameras around the world.

We are tired of our cricket team. We have, up until now, grudgingly tolerated them. But deep down we are ashamed of them – they are thugs, oafs, and bullies.

This has been one of many incidents over the last decades. Where to begin? David Warner’s send offs? Shane Warne’s diuretics? Mark Waugh and the bookies? On and on, we could go.