It’s Time to Realise that Small is the New Big

By Kim Wilkinson

We live in a world of mass media, big ideas, cultural change and global pain.

Responding to change

Over the past 25 years we have seen enormous change in Western culture, particularly in the area of Christian communication. Those in leadership, ministry, media and arts are challenged with how to respond to these cultural shifts, in order to stay connected to those we are seeking to reach.

In many ways, Australia has been at the forefront of intense cultural diversity, with not all of it good.

It’s time to shine a light on small acts of kindness, grace that is enough, values that uphold what is right, and love that brings a balm.