It’s Time to Realise that Small is the New Big

By Kim Wilkinson
We live in a world of mass media, big ideas, cultural change and global pain.
Responding to change
Over the past 25 years we have seen enormous change in Western culture, particularly in the area of Christian communication. Those in leadership, ministry, media and arts are challenged with how to respond to these cultural shifts, in order to stay connected to those we are seeking to reach.
In many ways, Australia has been at the forefront of intense cultural diversity, with not all of it good.
It’s time to shine a light on small acts of kindness, grace that is enough, values that uphold what is right, and love that brings a balm.
Watch: small is THE NEW BIG
Are you a Christian communicator?
Christian communicators from around the world will be gathering on the Gold Coast this May for CONNECT18. This is a unique Australian conference for Christians in leadership, ministry, media and arts, who are seeking to learn more about the reality of how their own ‘small is the New Big’.
Whether you are a seasoned communicator already working in film, radio or the arts, ministry, or digital spaces – or someone who is just starting out with a message to share – then this is designed specifically for you.
We need more communicators who are looking to be inspired, equipped and ready to think, create and speak well into Australian society and culture. If you’re ready to step up to the challenge CONNECT18 will be the one conference you won’t want to miss in 2018.
For more information and to register click here
About the author: Kim Wilkinson is a media and communications professional who specialises in building community and valuable relationships.