10 Years After The Stolen Generation Apology: “It Makes me Cry Even Now”

By: Katrina Roe

Although it was ten years ago, Ian Hamm can remember the exact moment of the apology to the Stolen Generations.

“I still remember Kevin Rudd saying, ‘To the mothers and the fathers, the sons and the daughters, for the breaking up of the families, we say sorry’. It makes me cry even now when I say that or think about it,” Ian said. “You don’t forget that.”

Ian, a Yorta Yorta man who grew up not knowing any of his Aboriginal family, says it was a profound moment.

“It’s was one of those moments where you’re just at peace with the world. It was just such a special day and I’ll never forget it.”