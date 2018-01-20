1 in 20 Homeless People Surveyed Were Military Veterans: New Study

By: Clare Bruce

Knowing that more than 116,000 Australians are homeless, is sad enough. But learning that 1 in 20 of them could be Australian Defence Force veterans, is downright upsetting.

It’s one of the findings from The State of Homelessness in Australia’s Cities report, released by the Centre for Social Impact at the University of Western Australia.

Research has been going on since 2010, in which homelessness services, mostly in our inner cities, have interviewed more than 8,000 people who don’t have a home—including those sleeping on the streets.

The study has found that 1 in 20 of the 8,370 homeless people interviewed over the past eight years, were ex-military personnel. That’s a huge five percent. Most of those people (close to 400) were men. About 15 per cent (71 people) were women.