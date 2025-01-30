New show on Life FM ‘by youth, for youth’

Community radio station Life FM Gippsland has created a unique program, Youth On Beat: By Youth, For Youth, to give young people of the region the chance to share their voices, stories and creativity with the world.

The new initiative is designed to train, equip, guide, and empower youth to create their own quality content, while amplifying the voices of diverse communities.

The vision for Youth On Beat was born in 2020, when a Sudanese elder from the Latrobe Valley reached out to Life FM, urging it to create a program which would help youth navigate the challenges of transitioning between ethnic cultures and modern Australian life.

Now, Youth On Beat is here to provide 13-to- 18-year-olds in Gippsland a platform to be heard, learn, and grow.

Whether they’re interested in radio, music, interviews or storytelling, young people can receive full support to create something truly unique.

Youth wanting to be part of something powerful can email gippsland@lifefm.com.au to express their interest and join the crew.

Produced with the assistance of the Community Broadcasting Foundation – cbf.org.au