Musical talent to rock Life FM 20th birthday bash

Three musicians are set to make the Life FM 20th Birthday Celebration a memorable night.

Life FM Gippsland, a Christian community radio station, will be making 20 years of life-changing radio on Saturday, March 23, from 6pm at the Traralagon Golf Club.

The evening will include a delicious dinner, two decades of memories of Life FM and a look towards the future of the station.

Anyone who has listened to, donated to, sponsored, contributed to and supported Life FM over the past 20 years is invited to attend the celebration, which will also feature an incredible line-up of music.

Gippsland-based Chico Johnson recently release a new album, “Milk & Honey”, which transcends genres and drops at a pivotal moment in history addressing social injustice, soaked with messages of hope and freedom.

Infusing his Caribbean roots with hip hop and a voice of consciousness, Chico’s unique sound delivers purposed lyrics for the next generation.

Chico also leads workshops which empower disengaged and disadvantaged youth to discover a purpose-driven life and enhance community capacity building.

Through the art of music, film, motivational speaking and song writing workshops, the aim to tackle the rapid decline in the mental health of youth by helping them find their authentic and unique identity, reduce isolation and anxiety, improve self-worth and sense of belonging and explore solutions to better the world around them.

Joining Chico at Life FM’s 20th Birthday Celebration will be Natalie Ambrose, whose 2021 song “Breathe Again” was in the top 30 in the Australian Christian music charts for 14 weeks. While her songs are catchy, they have a deeper meaning, forming a profound connection with listeners, who resonate with the narratives embedded.

Another performer will be David Eime, whose singing and acoustic sounds can be heard at public events and in shopping strips across the region.

David sings a combination of classic tracks and his own songs with a raw passion that inspire all who listen.

Life FM Gippsland station manager David Braithwaite said the 20th Birthday Celebration will include something for every musical taste.

“Each artist who will perform has wonderful talent and incredible testimonies, which people will have the chance to hear about on the night,” he said.

“The music highlights the diversity of positive, uplifting music we play on Life FM.

“We’d love to see as many people who have enjoyed Life FM’s unique brand of radio over the past 20 years, as well as those who have helped get us to where we are now, to come and celebrate this milestone.”

Tickets to Life FM’s 20th Birthday Celebration are still available, but for catering purposes, they should be purchased prior to the night.

Tickets cost $25 each, and are available from www.eventbrite.com.au.

For more information phone 5143 0355 during business hours or email gippsland@lifefm.com.au.

The event is supported by Latrobe City Council.