For KING & COUTRY are returning to Australia!

Multi-Grammy Award winning and RIAA Platinum-selling for KING + COUNTRY return to their roots in 2024 with “The Homecoming Tour”.

The special New Zealand and Australia arena circuit will kick off in Auckland on May 16 and will continue through June 2 in Brisbane.

Ticket pre-sale for the tour begins on Thursday, February 8 at 9am. To access the pre-sale, enter the code HOMECOMING at the link here. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Monday, February 12 at 11am.

The brother duo made up of Joel and Luke Smallbone will visit 10 major cities across Australia and New Zealand to bring fans an anthemic and encouraging evening of stories and songs including selections from their fourth studio album, “What Are We Waiting For?” as well as reflections from the forthcoming feature film “Unsung Hero”, and more.

The Smallbone brothers said, “Can you believe it!? Five whole years since we last played in the southern hemisphere. It’s time to return. Time for a homecoming. And with it, we’ll be bringing music from our latest album ‘What Are We Waiting For?’, footage from our forthcoming film ‘Unsung Hero’, an electrifying, high energy live show, and more. We hope to see you at The Homecoming Tour across Australia and New Zealand this autumn.”

The tour announcement follows on the heels of for KING + COUNTRY’s latest singles “Checking In (featuring Lee Brice)” and the re-imagined Michael W. Smith classic hit song, “Place In This World” from their forthcoming “Unsung Hero” movie inspired-by soundtrack. Their family biopic and Joel Smallbone’s directorial debut film, “Unsung Hero” (see trailer here), will release in theatres nationwide on April 26.

For KING + COUNTRY

“THE HOMECOMING TOUR”

5/16 Auckland, NZ Eventfinda Stadium

5/17 Wellington, NZ Michael Fowler Centre

5/18 Christchurch, NZ Christchurch Town Hall

5/20 Perth, AUS RAC Arena

5/23 Adelaide, AUS Adelaide Entertainment Centre

5/24 Melbourne, AUS John Cain Arena

5/25 Canberra, AUS Royal Theatre

5/31 Sydney, AUS Aware Super Theatre at ICC Sydney

6/1 Newcastle, AUS Newcastle Entertainment Center

6/2 Brisbane, AUS Brisbane Entertainment Centre

For KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry’s most respected and decorated duos, and are currently nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award multi-Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks for their recently released song, “Love Me Like I Am”. The single is up for “Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song” and marks the eighth Grammy nomination of the duo’s career (with four wins).

“Love Me Like I Am” was the duo’s 13th #1 hit single on Billboard’s Christian Airplay Chart, followed by their recent single “What Are We Waiting For?”, which marks their 14th number one track (and ninth consecutive number one hit single) on Billboard airplay.

Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have been awarded four Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, 10 GMA Dove Awards, and 17 K-LOVE Fan Awards. Their 13 number one songs have produced an astonishing 2 billion career streams. The RIAA Platinum-selling act’s live show has been hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds whether in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Netherlands, or New Zealand

“What Are Waiting For?”, released this year, became the duo’s second Top 10 album on the Billboard 200; following their RIAA Gold certified album, “Burn The Ships”, which also debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. The duo has had seven consecutive number one songs including “For God Is With Us,” “Joy”, “Together” (featuring Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly), and the 11-week Platinum smash, “God Only Knows”.

The global hitmakers have collaborated with a diverse list of artists including Jordin Sparks, Hillary Scott, Dolly Parton, NEEDTOBREATHE and Timbaland, amongst others.

Joel and Luke Smallbone are committed to various philanthropic efforts focused on human trafficking, children in need, as well as numerous programs in support of the arts.

In addition, “Unsung Hero”, Joel Smallbone’s directorial debut film from for KING + COUNTRY Entertainment has been picked up by Lionsgate with a theatrical release date of April 26, 2024. Titled from the duo’s song of the same name that was dedicated to their parents, the biopic follows the Smallbone family’s immigration from Australia to the United States.

