Will you get a reward for your giving?

Author: Alex Cook | Wealth with Purpose.

Whenever we give gifts to our neighbour, do we sometimes think and expect to be rewarded for doing a good thing?

As Christians, we need to understand what it means to give graciously and willingly to people especially to those whom God leads us to bless. We need to realize that what we are giving to them is not necessarily ours. We are merely conduits of these blessings. We are stewards of what God gives us. Yes, God expects us to be good stewards with what we have. Being a good steward also means to perceive when God tells us to be generous to others. God wants us to enjoy what we have, but it is also God’s will for us to share it with others so that they too can enjoy them. We are part of God’s kingdom, and as a good King, God ensures that His people are provided for with everything that they need.

2 Corinthians 9:8 talks about God blessing us abundantly so that in all things, at all times, having all that we need, we will abound in every good work. Giving is part of this good work. Our giving should point to Jesus, not to ourselves. Verse 11 of the same chapter says that our generosity will result in thanksgiving and glory to God.

Generosity means being kind and giving. Giving could be about material things or things that are not necessarily tangible. This could be your time, your, talent, your friendship, and your counsel. However, the act itself may seem good on the surface, but we always need to ask ourselves deeper. What is our motive in giving? Our motives make the difference.

The state of being kind or being generous is a process. It is a decision of the heart. A choice that we need to make every day. Our character speaks of what we value, of what we believe in.

God is after our character, one that is like Jesus. I believe that is what God wants us to develop through our giving. Our giving should not be about us. Matthew 6:4 talks about a generous act done in secret, and our Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward us.

Yes, in giving there is reward when God sees our real intentions…when God sees our hearts.

Being part of God’s family means that we share the same heart of our Father. Our Father is generous, it is likely for us, His children, to also be generous. Pleasing God should come with no other personal agenda, giving without expecting a reward is the same.

Our God is good. He delights in giving good gifts to His children. God will surely bless us more as we bless others. However, our motives must first and foremost be to please our Father, not to acquire something in return. When we receive a reward, it is because God is kind, and gracious. The reward should come as a surprise to us, not as something we were expecting or demanding from God because we feel that He owes us for being good to other people.

God is the “blesser” of good things. Our joy in giving should come from pleasing Him, not anyone, not even ourselves. Most importantly, our giving must be about Jesus, and not for any reward.