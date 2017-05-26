Is He Lord of Your Money Too?

Author: Alex Cook | Wealth with Purpose.

We always declare that Jesus is Lord but many times forget what it means to make Him Lord over our lives. We make Him Master of our families, careers, and health but when it comes to other things such as our money and wealth, we call the shots and we take control.

The Lordship of Chris is an all or nothing deal. We either make him Lord of all or not at all. Are we making him Lord of our money or have we left him out of it?

But how do we know if He is just on the sidelines of our wealth?



When we do not give (or share our wealth). God blesses us abundantly, not for the purpose of becoming wealthy per se, but so that we can be a blessing to others. He prospers us not for ourselves, but for others. He provides all our needs and even gives us beyond so that He can use us to extend help to those who are in need, support mission work and advance His Kingdom. The apostle Paul said in Acts [20:35], “In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.” He encourages us to be generous just as He has been generous to us in every way. He even gave His life for us and became the greatest example of what it means to give.

When we use money for personal gain and selfish ambition. ) Money, when used for noble purposes, can go a long way. But when used for selfish gain, it can be destructive. Love for money can blind our hearts and will push us to do things that are displeasing to God. We have to remember, that money can easily be lost just as Proverbs 23:4-5 says, “Do not wear yourself out to get rich; do not trust your own cleverness. Cast but a glance at riches, and they are gone, for they will surely sprout wings and fly off to the sky like an eagle.”

When we worry. Worry is not of God. He reminds us in Matthew [6:25]-26, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?” He is Jehovah Jireh, our provider. When we worry, we take the burden of providing for ourselves and we do not trust His ability, His character and His Word that says, “And my God will meet all your needs according to his glorious riches in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians [4:19])

Jesus is Lord. He is our Master. In every area of our life, He calls the shots. As His children, may we always make Him the Lord over our finances and wealth. May we be faithful in sharing our resources. May we be generous in every way. And may we learn to trust God to provide for us and not worry and be anxious about our lives. Let Him take His rightful place in our hearts. Because you see, He is faithful.