You Have Been Drawn Out of Deep Waters

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

When I was a teenager, I went for a walk with some friends on the rocks along the seashore, at the base of some cliffs. We ignored the signs that warned of danger.

We came to a place where the waves of the sea pounded into a large, dark cave. The only way to get across was to jump from one large rock to another, across the channel where the water was roaring in. You had to time your jump well, at a time when a wave wasn’t coming in, otherwise the surge would sweep you into the cave.

Because we were young and foolish, one by one, we watched the waves, and we jumped across… until the unthinkable happened. One of my friends mistimed his leap, and fell into the water, with only seconds before a huge wave was forming, to surge into the cave.

The water was dark and so agitated that my friend disappeared from view. For a moment we waiting to see if he would surface, but he didn’t. Then, just as the wave was imminent, another of my friends knelt down and thrust his arm deep into the water, and then, as he suddenly pulled it up, a hand appeared, clutching his, and then a whole arm, and quickly the young man was pulled to safety, with only the briefest moment to spare.