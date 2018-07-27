Where Did the Universe Come From?

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

Some people ask the question, “Where did life come from?” But the question of where the universe itself came from is an even bigger question.

To many people, the obvious answer is, “The Big Bang.” But then again, what was there before the Big Bang? Why is there a universe at all?

The existence of anything must have a cause. It’s the law of cause and effect. So what’s the “cause” of the universe? Why is there something instead of nothing? That’s the big question.

You see, there’s only three possibilities.