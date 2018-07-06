What to Do When Your Pastor's Not Perfect

By: Sabrina Peters

Every so often I think we (yes, me too) need to be reminded that Pastors are just people. Regular, down to earth, flesh and blood human beings. Sometimes I think the expectations we put on them can be completely unrealistic and it’s no surprise we are left disappointed. They are men (and women) of God, they are not God. They fail, they fumble and they need us to be their biggest cheerleaders, not their harshest critics.

Disclaimer: This blog is a generalisation about men and women of integrity and character and simply aims to encourage Christians to handle issues of disagreement and disappointment with maturity. This is no way applies to any form of illegal or immoral behaviour.

Things we should remember about pastors:

1. They’re flawed

Pastors aren’t perfect (just like you, just like me). They have their own issues, frailties and challenges. If you knew their story and saw all that they have been through, I am certain you would give more grace and less criticism. Yes, sometimes they will forget to say hello, preach a lousy sermon and not handle a situation the way you wanted them too. Guess what, be a bigger person and let them off the hook. Although our God is perfect and all powerful, His servants are not.

2. They feel

Under all that thick skin, Pastors have feelings too. They may not show it, but behind the veneer your words have the power to build them up or tear them down. I remember many times leading and nurturing young people for years, only to have them turn around and say, “you don’t even care about me.” Ouch. That hurt. Actually ministry can hurt a lot. You give your life for people and they spend most of their time pointing out what you’re not doing or things you can do better. Let’s be encouragers, not finger pointers.