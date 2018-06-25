By: Sabrina Peters

Adam and Eve could be the poster children for what NOT to do when you stuff up, but they’re not the only ones who’ve eaten a few apples of disobedience and missed the mark big time.

We all fall and we all fail, but what we do after falling short either sets us on a trajectory of grace and redemption, or guilt and shame.

When you blow it, don’t…

1. Cover

“When they realised they were naked they sewed fig leaves together to cover themselves”. Our automatic response when we make a mistake is to hide our sin from God and others. That will never help you. Don’t cover, don’t conceal, don’t FAKE having it all together. Be honest. Be real with God. Trust me, he’s big enough to handle it.