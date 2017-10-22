Truths to Hold When the Path Gets Tough: The Resilience Creed

By: Sheridan Voysey

Tony Horsfall is a UK-based writer, retreat leader and spiritual director. His books include Spiritual Growth in a Time of Change, Deep Calls to Deep and the best-selling Rhythms of Grace, and he hosts the annual Spiritual Mentoring Forum. Tony’s next book project will be on the theme of resilience.

You already know about my interest in resilience, and I know it’s an important topic for you too. So when Tony posted what follows on his Facebook page I knew I had to share it with you.

A Creed For Courage

Many churches have statements of faith they adhere to, called creeds. Some even recite famous one like the Apostle’s Creed weekly in their services. But as Tony points out, in times of trial it isn’t these kinds of creeds we usually turn to, but what we know in our hearts about God.

So how about a Resilience Creed that expresses truths we can hold to in times of adversity and pain?