Adrian and Nicole Barton are one couple who’s experiences epitomise the ups and downs of life.
Trusting God Through the Valleys
They’ve gone from soaring highs – to gut wrenching lows. Adrian and Nicole share their inspiring story and how they have learned to hunker into Jesus through all the peaks and valleys of life.
Listen: Adrian and Nicole Barton share their inspiring story
