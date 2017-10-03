Home Faith Trusting God Through the Valleys
Trusting God Through the Valleys

Trusting God Through the Valleys
Trusting God Through the Valleys

Adrian and Nicole Barton are one couple who’s experiences epitomise the ups and downs of life.

Trusting God Through the Valleys

They’ve gone from soaring highs – to gut wrenching lows. Adrian and Nicole share their inspiring story and how they have learned to hunker into Jesus through all the peaks and valleys of life.

Listen: Adrian and Nicole Barton share their inspiring story

Article supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

