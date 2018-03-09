How to Travel Lightly Through the World

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

There’s two kinds of travellers: those that pride themselves on packing as little as possible, and those who pack as much as they’re allowed. I must confess to being one of the latter!

When Jesus sent out the Twelve to preach the kingdom of God, he gave them what seems to us to be very strange instructions about what they were to take with them. He told them to simply go themselves and actually pack nothing for the journey:

Take nothing for the journey—no staff, no bag, no bread, no money, no extra shirt…. So, they set out and went from village to village, proclaiming the good news and healing people everywhere (Luke 9:1–3,6, NIV).

The reason why Jesus said this was because he had his eye on a deeper meaning behind this. He wanted to use the kingdom-sharing journey of the Twelve as an illustration of how his followers are to travel through life.