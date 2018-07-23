The Risky Business of the Gospel

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

I’ve often been asked what Jesus meant when he said some of the strange things like we find in Matthew 10:37:

Anyone who loves their father or mother more than me is not worthy of me; anyone who loves their son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me (NIV).

There are many other says like this one. What Jesus was telling the people was that the Gospel is risky business. He wanted to make sure they understood that following him was not a “walk in the park” in this world.

The family was the primary support structure that people had in the ancient world. You were expected to provide for your father and mother, and your sons and daughters were expected to provide for you. Jesus wasn’t saying that his followers shouldn’t love them, but he was asking them whether they were prepared to lose them if they chose him. He was saying, “Are you prepared to risk everything for my sake?”