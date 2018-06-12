The God Who Bends Down

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

The Bible was written in a polytheistic culture: a culture which believed that there were many gods. That’s why the writers of the Bible emphasise over and over again that the true God is better than all the others.

They affirm that the true God is more powerful, more just, more righteous, and that he is more loving, kind and merciful. But there is one theme in the Bible that sets apart the true God from all the “pretenders” It’s expressed in Psalm 116:1–2:

I love the Lord because he hears my voice… Because he bends down to listen (NLT.)

This idea of God “bending down” was completely unknown in all ancient cultures, and today, it is still what distinguishes the true God from all other gods. First of all, the gods lived up there in the sky and in the stars, or on the highest mountains, and they never came down to associate with humanity. There was one notable exception. In the mythologies of the Greeks, the gods sometimes came down to deal with humans, but it was either to seduce pretty girls or to play cruel practical jokes. That is hardly comparable to the true God who bends down in mercy!