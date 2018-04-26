Starting Conversations That Can Change Culture

By: Focus On The Family

In his seminal work How Should We Then Live?, Francis Schaeffer brought the idea of worldview to bear on the church in the Western world. As he chronicled the rise and decline of Western thought and culture, one thing became clear to his readers; something must be done before the church as a whole is lost.

That question which troubled Schaeffer in 1976 continues to ring through our ears today. He urged his readers to understand which way culture was flowing and to not only sit on the shore and watch but to do something about it. There is hope! God has not left the world without a remnant of faithful men and women who are passionate about the truth of God entering into every facet of our lives. Having conversations on hard topics is a great step towards biblical worldview formation.

Is there a conflict between Science and Christianity?

Many of those in the next generation (now called GenZ) are concerned that the Bible cannot keep up with the pace at which Science is dealing out the facts. In their minds, and among their friends, anyone who believes the Bible over Science is a radical or a fanatic. We can show them that a correct interpretation of the Scriptures speaks directly to what is being discovered by scientists all over the world.

Is the Bible reliable?

We have very good reasons to believe that the Bible is the completely reliable, infallible, and inerrant Word of God to man. From things like the transmission of the New Testament to the canonization of Scripture, we can be confident that the Bible we read is the complete and unchanging revelation of God himself.