Speak the Future into Today

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

How should we live our lives if we believe in the Good News of the Kingdom of God? That was the question on the minds of the thousands of people who gathered to hear Jesus teach on a mountainside two thousand years ago.

The majority of Jesus’ audience for what we today call “The Sermon on the Mount” were subsistence farmers, who barely had enough money to pay their taxes, let alone eat. Infant mortality was extremely high, and life-expectancy was very low. Their lives were marked by back-breaking work, malnutrition, and disease.

They had a lot worry about; probably much more than you have. Yet it was to these people that Jesus said,

Do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ 32 For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. 33 But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. 34 Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own (Matt 6:31–34, NIV).