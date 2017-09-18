When Someone Else Gets the Answer to Your Prayer

By: Jennie Scott

I’ve been praying a specific prayer for several years now. Years.

But the answer still remains “no” — or at least, “not yet.”

What do you do when you’re confident the Holy Spirit has confirmed something in your life, but the time has not yet come? What do you do when you know what God has told you, but His timing is different than yours?

And, even more, what do you do when you see someone else receiving the answer to the very prayer you’ve been praying?