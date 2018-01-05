Signs in the Sky

By: Yvette Cherry

I was lying in the sun on Port Beach when my dripping wet four-year-old pointed at the sky and asked, “what does that say, Mum?”

I sat up and tried to adjust my eyes to the glare of the white sand and the sparkling sea. She was pointing to a small plane with a sign streaming from its tail, flapping in the wind like a giant kite tail. The sign was facing out toward Rottnest and I couldn’t make out what it said. Sienna plonked down in the sand, her curiosity piqued.

The plane made a wide arc above the City of Fremantle and curved back toward us. Now the sign was facing the shoreline as the plane made its way up the coast to Joondalup.

‘40 MILLION MEGA DRAW’ I read aloud to Sienna, explaining that it was an ad for Lotto. She was satisfied with my answer and ran back to the ocean. I continued to watch the plane, while an idea formed. Leigh and I had been discussing how we would clear the credit card, and try to save a little money in 2018. Four kids and a decade of me staying at home, we were feeling the pinch.