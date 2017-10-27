Are You Running to False Places of Safety?

By: Sheridan Voysey

Well, our new puppy Rupert Reginald McScruffy is proving popular with the public. People stop me in the street to pat him. Facebook friends love his videos. At this rate he’ll be finding himself an agent, getting promo shots done, and forgetting to return my calls. Yes, he’s gorgeous. But he does have his foibles. And one of them can teach us something important. When we run to false places of safety we only rob ourselves of God’s best for us.

Changing Directions

There are so many things to love about our puppy, Rupert: his silky black fur and his apricot paws and the white stripe that runs down his chest. The way he greets us each morning, wriggling with excitement, and leaps like a lamb when we feed him. The way he chews on leaves, tugs at our laces, runs off with our socks, unravels toilet rolls. One of his most adorable acts is taking his collar in his mouth and walking himself round the room.

So far we’ve faced only one major battle with our bundle of canine cuteness: going out for walks. Taking Rupert to the park has meant pulling him out the door and dragging him up the footpath. We’ve got the whole world to show him but he’s been too afraid to see it.

I did get Rupert to the park a couple of weeks ago. As a reward, I let him off his leash. (I know—naive.) He gave me a mischievous look, took his collar in his mouth, then sprinted round the corner and down the road. By the time I caught up he’d made it all the way home—back to his place of safety.