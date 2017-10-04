Resilience: How to Stay Strong When Things Are Unstable

By: Sheridan Voysey

Surprising election results. Strained international relations. Refugee lines. Terrorist attacks. Almost every day we hear another reason to be alarmed at the state of our world.

Add to that our own personal storms, whether they be unemployment, illness or loss, and it can feel like our very foundations are being shaken right now.

When facing their own storms, Martin Luther King Jnr, Mahatma Gandhi, Dietrich Bonhoeffer and other history-shapers found strength and guidance in one famous speech: the Sermon on the Mount. In this keynote message filmed at Bayside Church Melbourne in May 2017, we explore its surprising message. In the Sermon Jesus doesn’t just give a comprehensive guide to life, but the secret to inner strength.

The Resilient Life

Watch: Sheridan Voysey speaks on the resilient life at Bayside Church Melbourne.