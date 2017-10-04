Home Faith Resilience: How to Stay Strong When Things Are Unstable
Faith
0

Resilience: How to Stay Strong When Things Are Unstable

Resilience: How to Stay Strong When Things Are Unstable
0
0
resilient
now viewing

Resilience: How to Stay Strong When Things Are Unstable

hope-cancer-death-grief
now playing

Hope in Cancer, Death and Grief

far-fetched
now playing

'Mother' and 'Father' Removed from Canadian Law

las-vegas
now playing

Las Vegas: How to Help Kids Make Sense of Tragedy

trusting-god
now playing

Trusting God Through the Valleys

life-happens
now playing

Life Happens

marriage-survey
now playing

Marriage Survey: Time-Honoured Campaign Tactics on Both Sides

sleep-deprivation
now playing

Sleep Deprivation is Harming the Health of 7 in 10 Teens

kindness
now playing

Changing Your Relationships through the Power of Kindness

my-birthday
now playing

It's My Birthday and I'll Cry If I Want To

peter-catt-ssm-yes-vote
now playing

Christian Group Launched to Argue the Same Sex Marriage ‘Yes’ Case

By: Sheridan Voysey

Surprising election results. Strained international relations. Refugee lines. Terrorist attacks. Almost every day we hear another reason to be alarmed at the state of our world.

Add to that our own personal storms, whether they be unemployment, illness or loss, and it can feel like our very foundations are being shaken right now.

When facing their own storms, Martin Luther King Jnr, Mahatma Gandhi, Dietrich Bonhoeffer and other history-shapers found strength and guidance in one famous speech: the Sermon on the Mount. In this keynote message filmed at Bayside Church Melbourne in May 2017, we explore its surprising message. In the Sermon Jesus doesn’t just give a comprehensive guide to life, but the secret to inner strength.

The Resilient Life

Watch: Sheridan Voysey speaks on the resilient life at Bayside Church Melbourne.

This is the first time the Resilient Life message has been available in video. You may find the following resources helpful too.

Get More Resilient

The Resilient book

The Resilient DVD (watch a free episode)

The Resilient Audiobook (get a week’s free downloads)

Article supplied with thanks to Sheridan Voysey.

About the Author: Sheridan Voysey is a writer, speaker and broadcaster on faith and spirituality. His books include Resilient, Resurrection Year, and Unseen Footprints. Get his FREE eBook Five Practices for a Resilient Life here.

Related posts:

  1. Singled Out: How to Flourish in Every Season of Life
  2. Married with kids: How to keep your relationship strong
  3. Directing Your Strong Will to Improve Your Relationships
  4. Loving and Leading Your Strong Woman
tags:
Related Posts
singled-out-how-to-flourish-in-every-season-of-life

Singled Out: How to Flourish in Every Season of Life

Digital Team 0
married-with-kids-how-to-keep-your-relationship-strong

Married with kids: How to keep your relationship strong

Digital Team 0
feature-strong-will

Directing Your Strong Will to Improve Your Relationships

Rachel 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video