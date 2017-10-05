The Power of One: The Protest of Martin Luther and Its Relevance Today

By: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House
When Martin Luther took on the Holy Roman Empire it was not for short term gain.
How is Martin Luther’s Protest Relevant to Contemporary Christianity?
Convicted of heresy in 1521, he was excommunicated by Pope Leo the tenth.
Four years earlier, in October 1517, Luther published his 95 Theses which, according to legend, were nailed to the door of the Wittenberg Cathedral.
The Theses disputed both the theological and institutional practices of the Roman Catholic Church, laying the foundations for Protestantism.
In this interview Open House explores the relevance of Luther’s original protest to contemporary Christianity with Rev Dr Mark Thompson, Principal of Moore Theological College Sydney.
Listen: Rev Dr Mark Thompson in conversation with Stephen O’Doherty
Article supplied with thanks to Open House.
Stephen O’Doherty is a broadcaster, journalist, former member of parliament, and the Host of Open House – a weekly three-hour live talkback radio show exploring life, faith and Hope from a Christian perspective.