Home Faith The Power of One: The Protest of Martin Luther and Its Relevance Today
Faith
0

The Power of One: The Protest of Martin Luther and Its Relevance Today

The Power of One: The Protest of Martin Luther and Its Relevance Today
0
0
power-of-one
now viewing

The Power of One: The Protest of Martin Luther and Its Relevance Today

we-dont-have-to-speculate
now playing

We Don't Have to Speculate: Warnings from Canada

communication
now playing

Establishing Good Communication in Your Marriage

candle
now playing

How to Recycle Your Old Candles

parenting-big-picture
now playing

Parenting From a Big Picture Perspective

different-voices
now playing

Marriage Debate: Progress Is Not Always as It Seems – Michael Jensen

resilient
now playing

Resilience: How to Stay Strong When Things Are Unstable

hope-cancer-death-grief
now playing

Hope in Cancer, Death and Grief

far-fetched
now playing

'Mother' and 'Father' Removed from Canadian Law

las-vegas
now playing

Las Vegas: How to Help Kids Make Sense of Tragedy

trusting-god
now playing

Trusting God Through the Valleys

By: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House

When Martin Luther took on the Holy Roman Empire it was not for short term gain.

How is Martin Luther’s Protest Relevant to Contemporary Christianity?

Convicted of heresy in 1521, he was excommunicated by Pope Leo the tenth.

Four years earlier, in October 1517, Luther published his 95 Theses which, according to legend, were nailed to the door of the Wittenberg Cathedral.

The Theses disputed both the theological and institutional practices of the Roman Catholic Church, laying the foundations for Protestantism.

In this interview Open House explores the relevance of Luther’s original protest to contemporary Christianity with Rev Dr Mark Thompson, Principal of Moore Theological College Sydney.

Listen: Rev Dr Mark Thompson in conversation with Stephen O’Doherty

Article supplied with thanks to Open House.

Stephen O’Doherty is a broadcaster, journalist, former member of parliament, and the Host of Open House – a weekly three-hour live talkback radio show exploring life, faith and Hope from a Christian perspective.

Related posts:

  1. The Marriage Debate: Why History, Society and Religion Regard it as Heterosexual
  2. My Christian Marriage is More Important Than My Same Sex Attraction
  3. Marriage Debate: Progress Is Not Always as It Seems – Michael Jensen
  4. Same Sex Marriage Legislation: What we can Learn from Canada
tags:
Related Posts
marriage-john-dickson

The Marriage Debate: Why History, Society and Religion Regard it as Heterosexual

Digital Team 0
married-same-sex-attraction

My Christian Marriage is More Important Than My Same Sex Attraction

Digital Team 0
different-voices

Marriage Debate: Progress Is Not Always as It Seems – Michael Jensen

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video