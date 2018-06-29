People Not Like You

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

When you understand the Gospel, it breaks down your preconceived ideas of who is acceptable to God and who isn’t; who will be saved and who will be lost. Jesus went out of his way to show that the love of God and his saving power knows no boundaries.

Jesus showed grace to a despised Roman centurion by healing his servant. When the people saw it, they were amazed, because he wasn’t Jewish, and he was an officer within the army of the cruel occupiers of their land. They thought that only people of their “church” – the Jewish religion – would be saved. They thought that the grace of God was only for people like themselves. That’s when Jesus made this remarkable statement,

I say to you that many will come from the east and the west, and will take their places at the feast with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob in the kingdom of heaven. 12 But the subjects of the kingdom will be thrown outside, into the darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth (Matt 8:11–12, NIV).

In other words, Jesus was saying that the people who thought they were in, were left out, and the people they thought were left out, were invited in. That was one of the teachings of Jesus that was so shocking to the religious people of his day, and it should be shocking for us as well.