One of The Best Things You’ll Hear Today: You Are Known

By: Sheridan Voysey

A reflection on Psalm 139.

He knows you. He knows every detail and nanosecond of your existence—every atom, molecule, skin cell, and ligament; every hope, dream, interest, and achievement; every strength, weakness, gladness, and grief. He knows you intimately, through and through.

He knows every movement you will make today—every action, step, and pause for rest; every blink, glance, and breath. He knows when I will stop typing this paragraph, and when you will stop reading it. He knows everything about you, and he knows it thoroughly.

He knows every thought you will have today—every joy, question, doubt, and concern. Like a long-married husband who knows his wife so well he can finish her sentences, God knows the next word you’ll say before it’s left your lips.