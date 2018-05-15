Home Faith One of The Best Things You’ll Hear Today: You Are Known
One of The Best Things You’ll Hear Today: You Are Known
By: Sheridan Voysey

A reflection on Psalm 139.

He knows you. He knows every detail and nanosecond of your existence—every atom, molecule, skin cell, and ligament; every hope, dream, interest, and achievement; every strength, weakness, gladness, and grief. He knows you intimately, through and through.

He knows every movement you will make today—every action, step, and pause for rest; every blink, glance, and breath. He knows when I will stop typing this paragraph, and when you will stop reading it. He knows everything about you, and he knows it thoroughly.

He knows every thought you will have today—every joy, question, doubt, and concern. Like a long-married husband who knows his wife so well he can finish her sentences, God knows the next word you’ll say before it’s left your lips.

He knows you, he’s familiar with you—he knows your complete personality. He knows your emotional triggers, behavioral patterns, your bad habits and comfort zones. He knows what you’re good at, lousy at, tempted by, and victorious over. He can unravel the intricate workings of your heart when you remain confused.

There is no rock large enough, no place far enough, no darkness thick enough to hide you from him. But why would you hide? Loneliness isn’t just the feeling of being alone, but of being surrounded by many and known by none. But he knows you. He’s the knowing One.

He was there as you were crafted in the womb. He remembers the headlines from the day of your birth, and knows the events to take place on your final day on earth. He knows what your future holds, and the pathways you will take to arrive there. He knows you.

In a world of global connections but ever-declining intimacy, of burgeoning cities with more and more alienated souls, of billions of individuals who secretly wonder if anyone really cares, here is a truth that heals and liberates:

There is Someone who knows you intimately.

He knows you through and through.

Article supplied with thanks to Sheridan Voysey.

About the Author: Sheridan Voysey is a writer, speaker and broadcaster on faith and spirituality. His books include Resilient, Resurrection Year, and Unseen Footprints. Get his FREE eBook Five Practices for a Resilient Life here.

