Navigating Beauty and Body Image with Teen Daughters

By: Focus On The Family

Jessie Minassian encourages women to “unplug” from advertising and accept God’s definition of true beauty.

Part 1

Teen girls and young women face an onslaught of media and advertising that sells a certain beauty standard — but it’s all fake! It’s time we stopped listening to the advertising hype and listen to what God calls true beauty.

Listen: Focus on the Family in conversation with Jessie Minassian.

Part 2

When does trying to look pretty become an idol? We examine the unhealthy comparison game and obsession that many girls and women have about being beautiful — and how God wants you to aim for something better instead. Discover God’s standard for your beauty.

Listen: Focus on the Family in conversation with Jessie Minassian.

Podcasts supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Organisation: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

