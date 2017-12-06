‘Own The Moment’ with Justin Bieber’s Pastor, Carl Lentz

By: Laura Bennett

In the heart of Manhattan, for the last 7 years Carl Lentz and his wife Laura have been lead pastors of Hillsong Church NYC. Born out of the couple’s shared experience at Hillsong College in Sydney and a desire to church plant, the campus is now across multiple locations with over 6 services on any given Sunday.

High Profile Church

Over the years the profile of the church has risen not only because it attracts thousands in a city unaffiliated with Christian values, but because many of its congregation are local celebrity faces, (which in NYC means basketball players, popstars, models and more).

Hillsong NYC’s proximity to fame and appeal to young Hollywood has drawn curiosity from the press, who haven’t always been favourable toward Lentz and the motives of his leadership team. In a recent interview with American radio show, ‘The Breakfast Club’ Lentz was asked if there was any truth the rumours he convinced Justin Bieber to cancel his recent Purpose tour:

“People who speculate like that don’t have any context for what it means to have a Pastor, or a friend, and Justin made his own calls. He made his own decision. It’s not my role to tell [Justin] what to do. He’s going to do what he’s going to do and I’m going to sit there and say, ‘I’m with you’. If he asks for advice I would give it, but that’s not my primary role,” said Lentz.