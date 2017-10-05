Marriage Debate: Progress Is Not Always as It Seems – Michael Jensen

By: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House

Which side of history are Christians on? It’s a question posed by the same sex marriage debate, as advocates for the yes case argue that society has progressed and the church needs to go with it.

Rev Dr Peter Catt from the group Christians for Marriage Equality recently told Open House that marriage has ‘evolved’ over the last few decades to the point it was no longer exclusively a heterosexual institution.

However according to Rev Dr Michael Jensen while social norms may change God and his word remain the same.

He cites the abolition of slavery as a case in which Christian reformers confronted what was “a bad reading of the Bible” and overcame a social evil. Progress in that social justice issue, he argues, was entirely consistent with correctly applied Biblical teaching.