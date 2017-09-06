Home Faith A Life Controlled by Drugs – Now Marked By Mercy
Faith
0

A Life Controlled by Drugs – Now Marked By Mercy

A Life Controlled by Drugs – Now Marked By Mercy
0
0
marked-by-mercy-1
now viewing

A Life Controlled by Drugs – Now Marked By Mercy

marriage-john-dickson
now playing

The Marriage Debate: Why History, Society and Religion Regard it as Heterosexual

boundaries-kids
now playing

Raising Great Kids by Setting Boundaries

tim-sisarich-forgiveness
now playing

The Power of Forgiveness

DadsAwesome
now playing

Dads Are Awesome – We Have Proof!

god-leave-husband-1
now playing

So God Told You to Leave Your Husband?

healthy-ice-cream
now playing

Healthy Chocolate Ice Cream!

discourage
now playing

Discouragement: What to Do When You’re Feeling Low

generous
now playing

Living Generously

parent-yes
now playing

Being a “Yes” Parent in a World of No’s

MovieDads
now playing

5 of The Best 'Movie Dads' Moments

Just over 3 million Australians use illicit drugs each year*.

Author: Annette Spurr

The above statistics are disturbing, and so is the reality of living with drug addiction.

Mark Johnston used to be one of these statistics. A childhood marred by physical and sexual abuse, left him feeling hopeless, and desperate for a panacea to dull the pain. Drugs became his escape from reality, but only succeeded in making his reality so much more unbearable.

By 19, Mark had attempted suicide numerous times and was put into seven drug-induced comas. He was self-harming and prone to violent fits of rage. Helpless and afraid, Mark’s mother kicked him out of home and a family took him in.

drugs mark johnston
Mark Johnston

As he slowly recovered from addiction, they invited him to church but he refused again and again. That was until his uncle come to live with Mark’s adopted family to overcome his own addition, and he started sharing the gospel with Mark.

One day, Mark decided to open up a bible and as he read Psalm 72:14. He watched in amazement as the face of God looked up at him through the pages. Mark felt God say, “I’m going to rescue you from oppression, violence and fraud because your blood is precious in my sight.” From that moment Mark picked up that bible like no other drug before, reading it with the same urgency and desire with which is used to inject drugs. It was the first book he had ever read in his entire life.

A life turned around

Soon after his encounter with God, Mark entered The Transformations Discipleship Program on the Gold Coast of Australia. He completed the program in a little over a year. Mark eventually becoma a staff member of the program in south-east Queensland, where he helped pioneer a new campus.

Today, Mark has a deep passion for discipleship, mentoring and recovery. He’s sober and clean from drugs. He has a Diploma in Ministry and he regularly shares his testimony in churches, prisons and schools. He’s also written a book, Marked by Mercy, to provide encouragement and hope to drug addicts like himself and their families.

He is a living testimony to God’s mercy and restoration power.

You can find out more about Mark at www.markcjohnston.com

*2016 NDSHS Key Findings http://www.aihw.gov.au/alcohol-and-other-drugs/data-sources/ndshs-2016/illicit-drug-use/

 

Related posts:

  1. A Prodigal Daughter Story
  2. When a Loved One is Addicted
  3. Are you happy with the life God has given you?
  4. Singled Out: How to Flourish in Every Season of Life
tags:
Related Posts
a-prodigal-daughter-story

A Prodigal Daughter Story

Digital Team 0
Addiction-Feature

When a Loved One is Addicted

Rachel 0
feature-happy-life

Are you happy with the life God has given you?

Rachel 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video