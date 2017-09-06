A Life Controlled by Drugs – Now Marked By Mercy

Just over 3 million Australians use illicit drugs each year*.

Author: Annette Spurr

The above statistics are disturbing, and so is the reality of living with drug addiction.

Mark Johnston used to be one of these statistics. A childhood marred by physical and sexual abuse, left him feeling hopeless, and desperate for a panacea to dull the pain. Drugs became his escape from reality, but only succeeded in making his reality so much more unbearable.

By 19, Mark had attempted suicide numerous times and was put into seven drug-induced comas. He was self-harming and prone to violent fits of rage. Helpless and afraid, Mark’s mother kicked him out of home and a family took him in.