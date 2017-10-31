Home Faith Learning to Be Honest with God
Learning to Be Honest with God

Learning to Be Honest with God
Learning to Be Honest with God

Do you make a practice of being honest with God? 

The Freedom of Being Honest With God

Esther Fleece describes the freeing power she’s experienced as she stopped faking happiness and started dealing with her broken past with honesty and healthy grieving.

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with author & speaker, Esther Fleece.

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

