The Leader is the Chief Sacrificer

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

My mother was the chief sacrifice in our family. She was a little lady, seemingly unimportant to others. There was nothing outstanding about her at first glance. Most people wouldn’t have looked twice at her. But she gave everything for her husband and her two boys. And by everything, I mean everything.

She taught me to read the Bible and to love the Word of God. She taught me Psalm 23 and Psalm 91 and how to pray and how to worship. And so that we might have a good education, she worked the night shift cleaning passenger train carriages. Because I loved playing the violin, by taking extra shifts, she was able to pay for me to have a good violin. She lost her health for her children.

She never thought much of herself at all. She came from a humble family in a small town in Spain. Her father tended vineyards and other of her other relatives were shepherds in the old-fashioned way. She didn’t get to finish primary school education. And growing up in the trauma and poverty of post-civil war Spain meant that she carried with her some painful memories all her life.

No one would think of her as a leader; at least not according to the false leadership ideals of this world. But she was a great leader, because as God sees it, the leader is always the chief sacrifice. And what is true is whatever God says, and every contrary view is false. The world’s values are turned upside down in the Kingdom.