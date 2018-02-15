By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

It often seems like Jesus blesses all the wrong people! We all want to be blessed, don’t we?

But when we think about people who are blessed, we think about people with money, nice cars, a big house, and all the material things. Or perhaps we think of people who are handsome or beautiful, or who are simply healthy. Or even people who seem like they haven’t had to go through loss and broken relationships. They’re the people with the blessings, right? You’d think so. So why did Jesus bless all the wrong people in the Sermon on the Mount?

This was certainly of Christ’s ministry during his time on earth. He blessed all the wrong people by choosing to spend time and be a friend to all those who others thought were the least blessed.

The religious types of his day asked his disciples,