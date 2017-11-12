Home Faith Inappropriate Moments to Sing Jesus Culture
Inappropriate Moments to Sing Jesus Culture

Inappropriate Moments to Sing Jesus Culture
Inappropriate Moments to Sing Jesus Culture

Focusing on Friction

Rohingya Refuge Crisis “Like Walking Through the Gates of Hell” — Tim Costello

Respect: A Marriage Essential

Why Your Room Needs a New Red Chair

Why Open-Plan Offices Aren't Working - and What to Do About It

A Conversation About Mental Health with Libby Trickett

"Church is the Place That Shattered My Homophobia"

Not Just Women: Childlessness Cuts Men up Too

Grief in Trials

Pastors' Peaceful Reactions after Churches Hit with 'Vote Yes' Graffiti

By: Duncan Robinson

First off it’s important to say I’m a huge fan of Jesus Culture. I find myself regularly singing No Longer Slaves, Holy Spirit and their cover of Will Reagan’s Set a Fire.

All utterly fantastic songs but yesterday as I got out of a public elevator singing “You unravel me, with a melody, you surround me with a song”, people were looking at me strangely and I wondered how many people thought that I was mesmerized by the soothing pan-pipe music that was playing in the elevator.

Later that day I was using a public restroom. As I stood in the stall I was humming along to Holy Spirit, “…you are welcome here, come flood this place and fill the atmosphere.” I heard the stall next to me quickly flush and the gentleman rapidly exit.

Finally, standing in line at the airport I started singing “…there’s no place I’d rather be…”. To the bemusement of the people around me, they couldn’t grasp how happy I was to be standing in line at the airport. This later caused major drama when I was approached by security talking about “setting a fire in my heart”, and found myself in a small booth for a not-so-random TSA check.

Needless to say that there are moments when even the best Jesus Culture songs are totally inappropriate. Most likely true for a bunch of other worship songs. Anyone else had that experience?

Article supplied with thanks to Duncan Robinson.

About the Author: Duncan Robinson is a radio host, pastor, husband and father of two.

