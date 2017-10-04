Hope in Cancer, Death and Grief

By: Lois Thomson

Every day in Australia, 48 women hear those dreaded words: “I’m sorry, but you have breast cancer.” One in eight Australian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer before they reach the age of 85.

It won’t happen to me.

When I was offered an insurance policy that would cover me, were I ever unlucky enough to be diagnosed with cancer, I refused. I thought, “That won’t happen to me.” Two years later, I heard those dreaded words for myself: Breast cancer. What followed was a mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and nine months off work for treatment. I regretted not taking that insurance policy!

The foreboding, insidious force we call ‘Cancer’ is on the increase. Most of us are affected by it in some way, either personally or watching someone who we know and love go through it. Our general reaction is “it’s an enemy that must be fought.”

Praise God, cancer patients and our support network don’t fight this enemy alone. We’re supported by an army of medical professionals and researchers, who help in the battle to conquer this enemy. Today, 89 out of 100 breast cancer patients are termed ‘Survivors’. They live beyond five years of diagnosis. Most never have a recurrence or suffer metastatic breast cancer.