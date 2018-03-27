He Touches Your Feet

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

When my wife came to Australia as a young adult, she had to attend English classes. She did these classes with a mixture of people from Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

In one of these classes she was sitting next to a young man from the Middle East, and for some reason, to get his attention, she tapped his foot with her own foot. She was completely taken aback at how furious he became at her!

The reason for his anger was a cultural one. In the Middle East, the foot is considered the most shameful part of the body. Feet are considered dishonourable and unclean. If you want to show disrespect and extreme disgust at someone, you kick them, or throw your shoe at them. This is called “shoeing”. The antiquity of this cultural tradition is seen by its mention in Psalm 108:9. It’s shameful to touch anyone else’s foot in any way.

This context makes what Jesus did before the last supper all the more astonishing. The Gospel of John says that,