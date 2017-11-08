Home Faith Grief in Trials
Faith
0

Grief in Trials

Grief in Trials
0
0
grief-in-trials
now viewing

Grief in Trials

open-plan-offices
now playing

Why Open-Plan Offices Aren't Working - and What to Do About It

libby-trickett
now playing

A Conversation About Mental Health with Libby Trickett

MAIN PIC – Daniel Christiansz (3) 1200
now playing

"Church is the Place That Shattered My Homophobia"

childlessness
now playing

Not Just Women: Childlessness Cuts Men up Too

church
now playing

Pastors' Peaceful Reactions after Churches Hit with 'Vote Yes' Graffiti

mentoring
now playing

The Need for Mentoring

working-from-home
now playing

Getting Into the Zone When Working from Home

now playing

Healing a Divided Australia: Advice from a Professional Peacemaker

calling
now playing

When the Calling Isn’t

grace-that-is-greater
now playing

Grace That is Greater

By: Duncan Robinson

There needs to be trials and troubles that befall you. Without a doubt we can make a case based on scripture that trials and troubles will beset you in life. I was really struck by this passage…

In this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while you may have had to suffer grief in all kinds of trials. – 1 Peter 1:6

We can, and might from elsewhere in scripture make the case that we can find joy in suffering, that it is possible to endure hardship, persecution and suffering and find a deep inexpressible joy in those moments.

Yet not from this passage.

We might be a person who behaves in the most profoundly encouraging ways when we endure hardship. One that stands in testimony to the goodness of God even though we suffer a lot. We might find ourselves standing strong with a deep sense of joy even though everything seems to fall down around us.

We’ve learned and know that God is good, that we have a new hope, and history has taught us that God has purpose in the suffering. We’ve read Romans, we’re well versed in Paul. We know that a resilience from God has enabled us to stand firm. We learned from past suffering and now to stand with strength.

This passage though suggests something very different. The first part is similar, there will come a day when you will greatly rejoice. In fact you might now have reached that moment of celebratory joy.

Though Now

In the now you are in grief. Sadness abounds, the dark grey cloud of grief looms large and you feel only sadness and hurt. In trials you feel the misery of life. You feel the weight and burden of all the hurts and suffering your trials bring.

This passage is for the moment when you are so stricken, that all you wish to do is lay in bed and not get up. When the world’s weight is so large that you want to subside under a blanket and cry the pain away.

It’s the refinery’s fire.

The moment of growth for faith, not a moment to run, but to endure. In tears and sadness you know there will be a day when joy will happen again. This passage is for the person who needs to be reminded to endure in life’s toughest of moments when misery reaches them at full force.

Jesus is there.

You will emerge.

Do not flee, but push into God.

Once the storm has passed you will greatly rejoice with a stronger faith than you have ever had before.

Article supplied with thanks to Duncan Robinson.

About the Author: Duncan Robinson is a radio host, pastor, husband and father of two.

Related posts:

  1. Finding Joy in the ‘Now’
  2. When the Calling Isn’t
  3. When God Allows Suffering
  4. Hope in Cancer, Death and Grief
tags:
Related Posts
joy-in-the-now

Finding Joy in the ‘Now’

Digital Team 0
calling

When the Calling Isn’t

Digital Team 0
suffering

When God Allows Suffering

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video