Home Faith Grace That is Greater
Faith
0

Grace That is Greater

Grace That is Greater
0
0
grace-that-is-greater
now viewing

Grace That is Greater

mentoring
now playing

The Need for Mentoring

working-from-home
now playing

Getting Into the Zone When Working from Home

now playing

Healing a Divided Australia: Advice from a Professional Peacemaker

calling
now playing

When the Calling Isn’t

reconciliation
now playing

Healing a Divided Australia: 5 Keys from Psychologist - Collett Smart

parenting-respect
now playing

Teaching Boys to Honour Girls & Women in an Age of Disrespect

helping-children-grieve
now playing

Helping Children Grieve for a Loved One

Group of friends huddle in rear view together
now playing

Healing a Divided Australia: 10 Tips from a Pastor - Brett Ryan

procrastinate
now playing

3 Reasons You Procrastinate (And How to Stop)

the-star-soundtrack
now playing

Mariah Carey Leads Soundtrack for New Faith-Based Christmas Movie

By: Focus On The Family

At a very low point in Sally Graham’s life, she felt trapped, and she felt the only way out was to kill her abusive husband. 

An Outrageous Grace

Sally shares the remarkable way that God intervened in her life and how she has gone from drugs and prison cells to becoming a counsellor, and helping people from similar backgrounds.

Listen: Focus CEO, Brett Ryan with guest Sally Graham, sharing her incredible story of God’s transformative grace.

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

Related posts:

  1. Trusting God Through the Valleys
  2. Faith and Friendship
  3. Learning to Be Honest with God
  4. Your New Roles with an Empty Nest
tags:
Related Posts
trusting-god

Trusting God Through the Valleys

Digital Team 0
faith-and-friendship

Faith and Friendship

Digital Team 0
BeHonest

Learning to Be Honest with God

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video