grace-that-is-greater

By: Focus On The Family

At a very low point in Sally Graham’s life, she felt trapped, and she felt the only way out was to kill her abusive husband.

An Outrageous Grace

Sally shares the remarkable way that God intervened in her life and how she has gone from drugs and prison cells to becoming a counsellor, and helping people from similar backgrounds.

Listen: Focus CEO, Brett Ryan with guest Sally Graham, sharing her incredible story of God’s transformative grace.

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.