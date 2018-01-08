God Has a Dream for the World and There’s a Place for You in It

By: Sheridan Voysey

If you and I were to talk awhile and I were to pry into your soul, it wouldn’t take long for me to discover you have dreams. You have goals and aspirations you want to fulfill. And if I were to pry a little further, we might trace each dream back to its inspiration—to the book, film, hero or experience that first gave you a glimpse of what to aim for.

God has a dream for the world. This dream is no mere wish – its fulfillment is promised. We don’t know exactly what this dream will look like, but we’ve been given a glimpse. And it’s a dream that can inspire our dreams too.

I used to direct a radio campaign that raised support for children in poverty. The best part of the job was interviewing the kids, and no matter which country I visited, every child I met had a dream. A girl in Manila wanted to become a doctor. A boy in Kolkata wanted to become a policeman. This one wanted to be a rock star; that one wanted to be President. Poverty was no hindrance to their dreaming.

Then I went to Haiti and met Evia and Maria. They were restaveks—domestic slaves. And no matter how I asked the question—What would you like to do with your life? What would you like to be when you grow up?—they couldn’t answer me. Because they had no dreams. And that’s when I realised that dreams require inspiration. If you lack access to inspiring books, films, teachers or heroes, as these girls did, you won’t have any dreams for your life.