Is God Answering My Prayers?

By: Laura Bennett

Fundamental to our relationship with God, is prayer: a shared conversation between He and us, where we tell Him our desires (read: vent) and He listens, responding with comfort, revelation, and sometimes it seems – silence.

Prayer is a connection to the divine, and a universal way to request help, or offer thanks to ‘the Big Guy’.

Does God really hear me?

Often when we pray, we want God to intervene in something. Hoping He’ll step in and get us the new job we need, heal our sick Mum, stop our brother taking drugs, or simply make us feel less lonely. We ask Him to give direction, business wisdom, insight into His will, and a picture of our purpose …we ask God for a lot, and the great thing is, He wants us to:

In 1 Peter 5:7, we’re invited to “Cast all [our] cares on Him because He cares for [us].” Philippians 4:6 instructs us: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present [our] requests to God.”