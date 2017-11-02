00
What do you do when God doesn’t provide healing?
Can you find happiness in the midst of physical or emotional trials? Joni Eareckson Tada, a quadriplegic for 50 years, says you can if your joy comes in Christ!
Encouragement in the midst of trials
Joni Eareckson Tada shares the lessons that she has learned after 50 years as a quadriplegic, enduring years of chronic pain, and even a bout with breast cancer.
Listen: Part 1 of When God Allows Suffering
Happiness in the midst of trials
Joni Eareckson Tada continues her inspirational message with more wisdom and encouragement.
Listen: Part 2 of When God Allows Suffering
Podcasts supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.
