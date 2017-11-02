By: Focus On The Family

What do you do when God doesn’t provide healing?

Can you find happiness in the midst of physical or emotional trials? Joni Eareckson Tada, a quadriplegic for 50 years, says you can if your joy comes in Christ!



Encouragement in the midst of trials

Joni Eareckson Tada shares the lessons that she has learned after 50 years as a quadriplegic, enduring years of chronic pain, and even a bout with breast cancer.

Listen: Part 1 of When God Allows Suffering