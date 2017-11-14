The Gift and the Dirt Cup

By: Duncan Robinson

Imagine that you walk through life carrying two things in your hands. In one hand is a gift, perfectly wrapped and finished with a bow. The wrapping paper is ornate and intricate. The precision in which it has been wrapped makes it simply marvelous to look at.

In your other hand is a cup of dirt.

The gift is something you show off to your friends. The way it looks is so splendid at every opportunity you choose to show it, flaunt it and marvel in it. This is a gift that you take great pride in because this gift has been give to you by a good King.

Regular presents are exciting, but this one comes from a King! It is unique and special, given only to you. The good King expressly asked you to show off your gift to the world, and because the King is who he says he is, you are dutifully showing off the gift to the world.