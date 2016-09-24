The Five Second Rule – Truth or Myth?

By: Sam Chan | Espresso Theology

Just today I dropped my peanut butter toast on the ground. I picked it up and ate it, because of the famous “Five Second Rule.”

The “Five Second Rule” states: “if we drop food on the ground but pick it up within 5 seconds, it’ll still be OK to eat, because no germs will be on the food yet.”

The “Five Second Rule” goes all the way back to Genghis Khan. But a recent scientific study shows it to be false. Food dropped on the ground picks up whatever germs are there, no matter how quickly we pick it up.

Yet most of us abide by the “Five Second Rule”. We pick up our food from the ground and eat it. Why?