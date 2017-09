In this two-part podcast, Focus On The Family examine the horrors of sexual assault and how survivors can find new hope and healing from God.

Two women share honestly about their worst nightmare – being raped. They talk about their long recovery from fear, depression, and feeling unworthy. Find out how God intervened in their lives, providing healing and hope for the future.

Part 1 – Finding Healing from Sexual Assault

Part 2 – Finding Healing from Sexual Assault